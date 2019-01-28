Iheanacho Nwosu

Federal Government has defended the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he the president acted within the law.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on which President Buhari relied on to suspend the CJN was backed by the constitution.

Mohammed who accused the media of being biased in the reportage of Onnoghen’s suspension, dismissed the criticisms of the action of the president by the main opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as wishy-washy. He claimed that by backing the CJN , PDP was showing that it was yet to purge itself of corruption.

