Emeka Anokwuru

The Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) has announced the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as Special Guest of Honour, ahead of its October 8 Tourism Seminar, billed for the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The event will also witness the inauguration of the association’s new executive council and patrons. A statement released by the tourism writers’ body, said the theme of the seminar is, ‘Tourism and Jobs: Better future for all,’ in line with the annual World Tourism Day celebration by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), every September 27. According to ANJET, other special guests of honour at the event include; the Directors-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe; Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker and that of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Alhaji Momoh Kabir, as well as the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Alhaji Saleh Rabo. The guest speaker for the proposed one–day seminar is Dr. Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, CEO of Sabre Network while the panelists are: Mr. Allen Onyema, Chairman/CEO of Air Peace; Ikechi Uko, publisher of Atqnews.com and organiser of Akwaaba; Mrs. Chika Ani, CEO of Esperanza Cakes, Victor Edosomwan, MD, Vicwan Limited (Hospitality and Lifestyle Consulting) and Lola Adefope, Managing Director, BTML.

The statement disclosed that aside the inauguration of the newly-elected executive council, the new patrons to be formally inducted include: Otunba Wanle Akinboboye of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos; Oladipo Jemi – Alade of Jemi – Alade Tours; and Nkereuwen Onung of Remlords Tours. Others are: Mr. Allen Onyema of Air Peace, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker of NTDC; Alhaji Momoh M. Kabir of NIHOTOUR; Ahaji Saleh Rabo of FTAN; Mr Bankole Bernard, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and (Professor) Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Otta, Ogun State.