From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned Minister of Information Lai Mohammed over the recent suspension of microblogging social network Twitter in the country by the federal government.

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila noted that ‘the suspension on Twitter in Nigeria has generated fierce debate. The House of Representatives has since the announcement been inundated with comments about the decision, requests for intervention and criticism.

‘The House of Representatives recognises that Twitter, like other social media networks, is an important tool for communication and commerce in Nigeria, particularly amongst the younger generation who have used these networks for enterprise and innovation with great success.’