Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, unveiled his agenda to transform the creative, tourism and culture industry into Nigeria’s new oil in the next four years.

The minister who disclosed the plans in Lagos at a meeting with Travel Journalists, Arts and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria said the sector would also create millions of jobs for the youth.

“There is a misconception in certain circles that we paid more attention to the Information sector than we did to Culture and Tourism. This may appear so because the issues we usually deal with in the Information sector are those that receive the bigger play in the media. But I can tell you, with evidence, that we achieved a lot in the Tourism and Culture Sector, or in the Creative Industry generally,” he said.

He said he would set the necessary legal framework, conclude inauguration of the National Policy on Culture and National Policy on Tourism.

Specifically, he said the ministry would finalise work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) Bill and submit it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“The plan is to create a proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector that has put Nigeria’s name on the global map, thus attracting the much-needed investment to the sector,” he said.