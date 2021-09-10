By Merit Ibe

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has called for entries for the 16th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards scheduled to hold on November 27.

The event, which is going to be hybrid, according to the association, promises to be bigger and better, calling on individuals and agencies to submit their creative ideas.

Chairman, LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, noted that the theme for this year’s award: “We Made It” is a double entendre speaking on the effect of COVID-19, how the industry has survived and also celebrating the creative outputs and ideas that have seen us through this period. “From those who crafted creative campaigns that wowed us to those who made the challenges that engaged us , we are here to say stand up and be recognised.

“It also speaks of creativity across the spectrum -movies, music, art, and those that have broken new grounds with their ideas and creativity.”

He said the creative industry has been through ups and downs “but we are not deterred as we will keep raising the standard. We will keep celebrating creative ideas and move the world forward.

“If 2020 taught us anything, it is that the ideas people create get us through tough times.

Activities of the awards will be carried out on the online portal. Advertising agencies are to submit entries through this portal and jurors will be working remotely to judge each category through their profiles.

