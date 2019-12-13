The 14th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), will hold today at the Landmark Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos. This was announced in statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, AAAN Publicity Secretary.

According to the statement, the theme for this year’s awards ceremony is Tori Tori of LAIF.

The LAIF Awards debuted in 2006, with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications. An international status award, the LAIF Awards have continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potentials in international circles as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas.

The grand finale and awards dinner is expected to be a glamorous event that will attract industry captains, business leaders, policy makers as well as local and international brand luminaries.

Honourees at this year’s awards ceremony are former Managing Director of Eminent Communications Limited, the late Mr. Sesan Ogunro; and Mr. Billy Lawson, Chairman, LTC/JWT. Ogunro will be posthumously given the Thought Leadership Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership and outstanding professional achievement in the advertising industry, while Lawson will be the recipient of the LAIF Time Achievement Award in recognition of his personal and corporate achievement in the industry.