This year’s edition of Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) will hold on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2021 LAIF Awards, which is the 16th edition, is expected to attract dignitaries including captains of industries and top business executives as well as the crème de la crème of the advertising industry.

In line with the COVID-19 protocols, the award is expected to be a hybrid event simultaneously streamed live through the LAIF’s social media handles and website.

Chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Mr. Lanre Adisa, said this year’s awards would offer an opportunity to celebrate exceptional creative works that stood out amidst the challenging period of last year and this year.

“This year’s edition provides the opportunity to celebrate unique works out of advertising agencies in Nigeria during the year under review. It is an opportunity to recognize and reward creatives across the spectrum in movies, music and art, celebrating great ideas and creativity. LAIF is dedicated to appreciating those who gave their heart, sleepless nights, sweat, and occasionally tears, to craft masterpieces that are sometimes way ahead of their time,” he explained.

With the theme: ‘We Made It’, the 2021 LAIF Awards will feature a total of 15 categories including newly introduced Authentic African Story and Viewers’ Choice Award. The ceremony would also witness special awards and recognitions for viral content creators and non-governmental organizations for their exceptional contributions to advancing the cause of creativity.

“Over the years, the award has grown to become the toast of Nigeria’s corporate environment, emerging as the epicentre of Nigeria’s creative economy,” Adisa added.

