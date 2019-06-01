Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his colleagues of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) will meet on June 12 in Abuja to deliberate on combating terrorism.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had shifted major events for the president’s inauguration to June 12, which is now the country’s Democracy Day.

He made the disclosure when he met with President Idris Deby Itno of Chad during bilateral meeting in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on the margins of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

The Presidency tweeted this through its Tweeter handle @NGRPresident.

“President @MBuhari and President Idris Deby Itno of Chad hold bilateral meeting in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on the margins of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit.

“During the Meeting President @MBuhari announced that an informal Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), on combating terrorism, will hold on June 12, in Abuja.”

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed had explained during a world press conference that most events for May 29 had been moved to June 12.

According to him, world leaders had already been invited to attend the Democracy Day eventc on June 12.

Mohammed had stated, “The decision to have a low-key inauguration for the President was taken at the meeting of Federal Executive Council of Wednesday 8th of May, 2019.

“Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the democracy day on June 12.

“Since the first observance of democracy day falls on an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as democracy day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12th.”

Buhari had on December 6, 2018, said the decision to honour MKO Abiola and to declare June 12 Democracy Day followed years of clamour by activists, statesmen, groups, as well as the family, associates, and friends of the late businessman and politician should be accepted “in good faith” as this will help the country move forward.

“We cannot rewind the past but we can at least assuage our feelings, recognise that a wrong has been committed and resolve to stand firm now and ease the future for the sanctity of free elections,” the president had said.

“Nigerians will no longer tolerate such perversion of justice. This retrospective and posthumous recognition is only a symbolic token of redress and recompense for the grievous injury done to the peace and unity of our country.”

Buhari added that by moving past the negatives of the struggle, Nigerians would be able to fully benefit from June 12.

“Our action today is to bury the negative side of June 12 – ill-feelings, hate, frustration, and agony. What we are doing today is celebrating the positive side of June 12,” he had said.

