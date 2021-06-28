From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has committed the sum of £12.6 million to fight threat by Daesh and its affiliate, the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA), in the Lake Chad Basin.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the funding to fight the growing threat of terrorism in West Africa at a meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh in Rome.

The funds, according to the UK, will be used to support regional forces to counter the Daesh threat, encourage fighters to leave the group, and support the stabilisation of areas for local communities, improving community security and restoring essential infrastructure and basic services, through support to the regional stabilisation facility.

The British High Commission in Nigeria, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Policy Communications Manager, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Nigeria, Elva Lynch-Bathgate, said: ‘At a meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh in Rome this afternoon, Dominic Raab has committed £12.6m this financial year to support efforts to counter the group in the Lake Chad Basin, which covers North East Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad.’

The UK recalled that Daesh recently released a new speech by its spokesman, the first since October 2020, noting that the spokesman congratulated affiliates for their attacks, including in West Africa.

The UK also noted that ISWA in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin regularly issued propaganda, boasting horrific violence against both civilian and military targets.

‘The funding announced today will help counter such propaganda,’ the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission added that as set out in the Government’s Integrated Review, the UK is committed to burden-sharing with its security allies, and to serve as a ‘force for good in the world.’

The British High Commission further said foreign ministers from more than 45 countries were meeting to discuss deepening cooperation to combat Daesh and its affiliate terrorist groups, including emerging threats across the African continent.

‘The UK is funding a new Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme for the Lake Chad Basin region of West Africa, where Daesh’s affiliate, known as Islamic State West Africa, is responsible for significant violence. This new regional fund replaces the previous North East Nigeria CSSF fund.

‘This will support regional military efforts to counter Daesh and other groups, as well as efforts to safely demobilise suspected low-level members of terrorist groups.

‘The UK Government continues to work with Nigeria to respond to the drivers of the conflict, through a comprehensive package of security support and supporting a civilian-led process for stabilisation. The UK is also providing humanitarian assistance to respond to the lifesaving needs of people affected by the conflict,’ the statement read.

In his remarks, Raab said: ‘Two years since Daesh’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria, the threat of Daesh and its hateful ideology has not gone away. Worryingly it continues to grow in Africa which is why we must work with our Coalition partners to fight its poisonous propaganda on all fronts.

‘We stand shoulder to shoulder with our African partners to tackle the growing threat from Daesh-linked groups across Africa, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin.’

On her part, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said: ‘The UK remains absolutely committed to the lasting defeat of Daesh and affiliates such as Islamic State West Africa.”

‘I welcome this announcement of new funding which will enable us to continue to support the efforts of our Nigerian and other regional partners. Together we will tackle this pressing threat and address the longer-term drivers of conflict.’

