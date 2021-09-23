Lagos-based female football club, Lakeside Queens Football Academy, is set to compete in the continental soccer tournament tagged: ‘Flying Officers Cup’ taking place in Abuja from October 10 – 20, 2021.

According to the club’s spokesman, Lakeside Queens will take on other professional women premier league teams in Nigeria and Africa at the tournament.

Since Lakeside Queens debuted seven years ago at the grassroots level, it has been struggling hard to feature at the continental level.

Affiliated with the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Lakeside Queens, which is presently playing in the Lagos Federation Cup championship, has emerged as one of the best amateur women teams in Nigeria.

The team won 18 trophies and was decorated with several medals at the Awolowo Cup, Teslim Elias Cup, Remi Tinubu Cup, Oba Epe Cup, Lakeside Amateur Championship, and Adamaasule Foundation Cup among others.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.