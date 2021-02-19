For International Trade expert, Olugbemoiga Ojo, his drive for the non-oil export projects in the country is unmatched. For some years now, he has been working assiduously to create a new platform to strengthen ease of doing business in Nigeria and he’s not slowing down yet.

As part of his efforts, Ojo recently gathered stakeholders and intelligentsia during a virtual event to officially inaugurated a platform —Eximtradeoptions— to boost trade in Africa and across the world. Ojo, an alumnus of the Harvard Law School said unveiling of the new platform was necessary to provide an enabling environment for members of the Nigerian business community who are keen about exploring foreign markets.

The trade platform —which is also structured to manage the end-to-end of the supply chain for both importers and exporters from any part of the world with a protection of the legal framework and insurance against losses— would provide an array of opportunities with four payment and service packages to accommodate everyone’s capabilities including SMEs. Ojo is also a Corporate Commercial Attorney and Notary Public in Washington DC and the State of Maryland with focus on international trade law.