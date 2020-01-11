Ada The Country, a concept birthed by Doyenne Circle, written by Titilope Sonuga and directed by Lala Akindoju, has dominated the Nigerian theatre space since the first week of January 2020.

According to a statement from the producers, Ada The Country is a stage play that gives an insight into the lives of women and their challenges all over Nigeria and Doyenne Circle seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be the best versions of themselves in whatever they do from career to relationship and lifestyle, using drama, seminars, workshops and mentorship programs as a springboard.

According to Lala Akindoju who also doubles as the director, the musical play is a story of women coming through for each other no matter the challenges.

She added: “Ada The Country channels the passion, resilience and complexities of African womanhood, weaving stories across generations, cultures and backgrounds. This is a story of grace, healing and hope and a reminder that you are powerful beyond measure and worthy of every space you occupy.”

The Musical features Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Chigul, Lala Akindoju, Ade Laoye, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle and Oluchi Odii among other talented actors.