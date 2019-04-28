Paul Erewuba

British Journalist, and LaLiga reporter, Sid Lowe has described the Spanish League, LaLiga as the most interesting league ever, saying the passion it elicited amongst Spanish football fans is awesome.

Spanish Football league, LaLiga, yesterday in Lagos, hosted the British football journalist Sid Lowe to engage with the media and stakeholders on the importance of sports journalism and highlight the international character of LaLiga.

The insightful session showcased what it meant to be an international columnist for LaLiga and his journey towards achieving fame in that sector.

The renowned international columnist and journalist for LaLiga, discussed the emotions and passion attributed with playing in the best league in the world.

Sid Lowe said, “I am excited to be in Nigeria, to engage, interact and forge meaningful conversations with like minds and colleagues in Nigeria. This has been a very valuable experience with lovers of football – sharing experiences in our profession. LaLiga has been a source of extreme happiness to millions of people across the world, and I am happy to have been able to share amazing insights into the culture, style and peculiarities of the amazing football league”.

Also commenting at the event, Managing Director LaLiga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio said, “We are excited to be creating premium experiences for our partners and we are certain hearing from a professional reporter has been exciting. We saw this as an opportunity to showcase insights from the lea gue through the view of a professional reporter, in a bid to educate them on the culture and passion of LaLiga.

As one of the best journalists reporting for LaLiga worldwide, Sid Lowe allows us to connect with the Nigerian media, through the view of an industry analyst.”

LaLiga continues to build its brand’s presence in Nigeria through events such as this one. Nigerians are becoming more and more familiar with LaLiga and its various big games which has garnered them more Nigerian supporters. Along with supporting the growth of grassroots football in Nigeria, LaLiga is committed to inspiring new fans of the beautiful game, introducing them to the Spanish league and the best in world football while expanding their worldviews.