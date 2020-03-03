Emma Jemegah

Spanish football league, LaLiga hosted the first ElClásico public viewing party in Nigeria to share the excitement of the global event with fans in the region. The event, which is part of LaLiga’s internationalisation strategy, took place on Sunday, March 1 at the Landmark Beach, Lagos.

Over 1,000 guests alongside LaLiga Ambassadors, Samuel Eto’o and Mutiu Adepoju attended the event. Also present were Nigerian influencers and celebrities including Peter Okoye, VJ Adams, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who were all treated to an exquisite evening of unparalleled entertainment.

Fans, who registered online via Eventbrite to attend the free event, were treated to food, drinks and football related entertainment at the venue prior to the start of the match. This included football snooker, Foosball, a ball header challenge and official jersey displays of the Spanish competition, where fans took photos with their best team’s jersey. Fans were given the opportunity to meet the former Barcelona and Real Madrid player, Samuel Eto’o and LaLiga Ambassador Mutiu Adepoju.

Speaking at the event, LaLiga Ambassador and former Real Madrid and Barcelona player, Samuel Eto’o said: “The ElClásico is a game filled with thrills and sheer excitement and I am glad to have shared the experience with my Nigerian fans and my fellow LaLiga ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju. The energy and passion of the fans were unbelievable. I look forward to more of these LaLiga moments in the future.”

Football fans, partners and Media personnel from the top media publications and online blogs in Nigeria were present at the event and were treated to a pulsating experience, with the Magic of LaLiga, with Charles Anazodo and Moronfolu Kufeji acting as commentators during the match.