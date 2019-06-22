LaLiga has unveiled LaLiga Space, its biggest-ever event in Egypt, to mark the kick-off of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo.

Prominent LaLiga ambassadors and legends of the modern game, Samuel Eto’o and Fernando Morientes, were at Cairo Festival City Mall to open the three-day event on Thursday afternoon, and to meet with both local and international media.

Guests to the interactive space can try their hand at the LaLiga-themed games corner, check out the display of authentic LaLiga jerseys and even have their photos taken on a replica coaches’ bench and with the official LaLiga Santander trophy.

LaLiga’s global star, Samuel Eto’o expressed his excitement to be part of the very first LaLiga Space in Egypt. “Egypt is once again leading the way in hosting crucial African and international events,” he said. “Cairo’s previous experience in organising events of this nature make it an ideal and exciting choice for all African teams and also LaLiga.” Moreover, he added that Egyptians and Africans in general share a genuine passion for football reflected in their daily routines.

Fernando Morientes, meanwhile, reiterated LaLiga’s commitment to advocating Spanish football around the world, especially in football-mad countries across Africa and the Middle East, and how LaLiga Space has already featured in various countries across the globe coinciding with major sporting events like the CAF19 in Egypt.

“This continuous effort gives fans the world over the chance to meet their favourite players, experience LaLiga first-hand and find out more about its teams and biggest stars,” he said.