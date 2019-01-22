Over 60 youth coaches based in Nigeria have converged on Abuja to be part of the annual NPFL/LaLiga Youth Coaching Clinic which kicked off yesterday at the Media Centre of the Abuja National Stadium.

It is a follow up to the progress recorded in its first two editions, which have had over 100 coaches, learn new coaching skill sets.

Contents to be shared will include more complex technical aspects of the Spanish methodology on how to develop young talents and it will be the advanced level 3 (professional) syllabus where the coaches will be taken through more complex ways.

It will be a continuation of level 1(foundational) and 2 (intermediate) training from the first and second editions, which were both successful.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer of the LMC, Salihu Abubakar pointed out the importance of the third edition whilst also stressing that gaining more knowledge should be paramount on the minds of the participants.