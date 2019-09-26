LaLiga Business School and its partner institution in Lagos Business School are jointly hosting the second phase of their Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) themed “LaLiga Week”. The six-day experience is set to hold from November 11-16, 2019.

LaLiga week is an initiative created for sports enthusiasts, who wish to begin their career in the sports industry and professionals who aspire to accelerate their career. The programme-taking place in Madrid will include classroom sessions at LaLiga Business School, study tours to major sports facilities and Madrid based LaLiga clubs, the Olympic park, the Tennis Federation facilities among other activities.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, the LaLiga delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello said: “LaLiga Week was designed to spread the LaLiga expertise across key markets, such as Nigeria. We hope participants are fully immersed in the experience and use this avenue to cultivate the key skills needed to thrive in the dynamic world and business of sports