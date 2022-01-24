From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

LaLiga, a giant Spanish innovative and socially responsible sector with a Private Sports Association is set to partner University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to boost sports development in the institution.

Desmond Chiji, LaLiga delegate Global Network Nigeria & Ghana International Development disclosed this in Nsukka on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN in his office.

He said he was in the University on invitation of his friend and founder of Tropical Gate Foundation for Sustainable Development, Apostel Nnamdi Mbaigbo who is an alumnus of UNN to know areas LaLiga would partner with the university in boosting sports.

According to him “LaLiga is an organisation devoted to sports entertainment and leisure.

“My main function as LaLiga Delegate is to represent the organisation in Nigeria & Ghana, by creating the right balance between consumers, broadcasters, national league and other local government enities with right marketing mix for growth and development.

“My friend Mbaigbo who is a product of this great institution invited me to come to UNN to see what we can be able to do together for the future,” he said.

Chiji also said that the idea of UNN was a good one adding that the university which is as old as Nigeria independent with good heritages and legacies shared the same value with LaLiga.

“LaLiga and UNN shares the same value, just as the university have produced great men and women over the years and impacted positively in national building through quality education and research outputs.

“LaLiga has as well produced world heroes and legends in sports, entertainment and other fields of work.

“Therefore, this is the right time for the two organization to sit down on the table, see and decide what we can do together to help our organizations and humanity

because LaLiga goal is to enhance development anywhere we go.

“So this visit is as well to identify with the organization/people, know and study the environment,” he said.

In a remark, Mbaigbo who has been sponsoring the annual UNN’s staff games since 2018 which features Football football Match and Track and Field promised to attract more opportunities for the university both in sports and other infrastructural development.

“I will continue to give back the little l have to UNN as well attract more

opportunities to it as the university that made me what I am now,” he said.

Responding, the VC said the university was ready to partner with LaLiga.

Prof Igwe, who was represented by Deputy Vice-chancellor Administration, Prof Pat Okpoko said UNN would continue to do its best so as to live up to the dreams and vision of its founding fathers by partnering with organizations that would add value to the institution.

“The university is ready to partner with LaLiga in sports as well as in other fields of life,” he said.

The VC Mbaigbo, for his special love for his alma mater and urged other alumni of the UNN to emulate him.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of 2021/2022 official LaLiga match ball to UNN VC by Chiji.