LaLiga President, Javier Tebas, has expressed optimism that the Spanish league will resume in June for the conclusion of the conclusion of the current season.

The Coronavirus pandemic had forced the suspension of sporting activities, including the various football leagues across the world.

Tebas, however, dropped the hint about the restart of the LaLiga next month.

“We will have to stick to the stages laid out by the Spanish president. It has been an important day for us. Although, we started out with the bad news from France, the president has laid out the de-escalation plan. We are grateful that he has taken professional football into account, because it’s a key part of reactivating the country’s economy.

“I hope it will be in June, in mid-June. We have time, there’s no need to rush. But our plan is to restart the competition in June. We have time until June 28; we were keen to start training.

Let’s wait and see the exact date we can start training.

But now, at least, I can foresee finishing the league, which is very important for us and for you too, as we are all a part of this industry.”