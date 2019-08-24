LaLiga Santander’s week two schedule brings further stiff tests for the big boys, alongside very tasty derby clashes up and down the country.

LaLiga returned with a bang last weekend, with early reminders of the level of competition coming, as defending champions, Barcelona, were beaten in Bilbao by Athletic Club while all three promoted sides went unbeaten.

Barça could have captain Lionel Messi fit and available tomorrow evening when they host Real Betis, who, of course, were the only opposition team to win at the Camp Nou last term.

Real Madrid’s will want to keep up the momentum generated by their 3-1 opening day victory at RC Celta when they host R. Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon, with the visitors’ president, Ronaldo Nazario, sure of a warm welcome back at his old club.

After Atletico de Madrid’s new star, Joao Felix, had an exciting LaLiga debut in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Getafe, therojiblancoside have another derby tomorrow evening when they visit CD Leganes, a fixture which has resulted in a draw in three consecutive seasons.

Today’s action kicks off with a Basque region derby at Ipurua, with last year’s LaLiga SmartBank winners Osasuna aiming to make it six points from two games as they make the short trip to Eibar. Local rivals, Athletic Club, will also aim to keep up their 100 percent record when they travel to the capital to face a Getafe side who went down fighting at Atletico last weekend.