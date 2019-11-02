SPANISH Football League LaLiga, is set to thrill fans at the 2019 edition of COPA Lagos Beach Soccer. The league who is a global partner of Beach Soccer Wolrdwide (BSWW), will be engaging fans with three days of intense and exciting activities. The event will take place from November 1st to November 3rd, 2019, at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.
As part of the activities, LaLiga will engage fans with a LaLiga themed fan zone where they will have the oppor- tunity to experience the various LaLiga clubs. During the event, participants will also have the chance to showcase their football skills with an exciting “Goal Scoring Header” game, all courtesy of LaLiga. This initiative is in line with LaLiga’s efforts in enhancing football experience for its fans across the world.
Commenting on the initiative, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello, said “Copa Lagos offers a great op- portunity for us to continue supporting the sport and to reach as many fans as possible. Not only is it a sport that is part
of the great football family, but it is also a young and fresh game, through which we aim to reach new audiences. With the series of activities lined up for participants, we hope this event connects us even more with our Nigerian fans”.
Since inception in 2011, Copa Lagos has grown from be- ing the first ever international beach soccer event in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa to being recognized as one of the most prominent sporting and entertainment events in the World.
