Spanish football league, LaLiga has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s collegiate football league, Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) to reinforce its dedication to developing grassroots football in Nigeria and connecting with fans in the country.

Both parties recently in Lagos, Nigeria signed the strategic partnership.

The partnership will see LaLiga provide operational support to the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

Following the signing of the agreement, LaLiga’s Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello noted: “In LaLiga, we have a firm commitment to support the development of grassroots football, not just in Spain but across the world. Nigeria is an important region for us and we will keep on looking for ways to spread the LaLiga global methodology in this region, as evidenced by agreements, just like this one. A partnership that we are sure will bring great benefits to both parties.

“The HiFL is a league that aligns with our desire to positively impact the youth, whilst enriching them with the required platform to harness their wealth of potentials. Through this partnership with HiFL, we will be able to bring the best league in the world closer to our Nigerian fans and all the young football talents in this country”, Castello added.

In his remark, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi said the partnership is one of the many steps been taken by the HIFL organisers to position the brand for growth and development, amidst international recognition.