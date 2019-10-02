Emma Jemegah, just back from Madrid

Four new Ambassadors have been unveiled in Madrid, as LaLiga continues to strengthen its squad of ambassadors around the globe of its most distinguished representatives.

Jose Maria Gutierrez ‘Guti’, the ex Real Madrid midfielder; Fernando Hierro, formerly of Real Madrid and Real Valladolid; Denilson, the former Real Betiswinger; and AnairLomba’Lombi’, the former RCD Espanyol de Barcelona Women and Valencia Feminas CF player are the four new additions who have thrown their clout behind the LaLiga Santander Ambassadors project, now into its sixth season.

Madrid provided the backdrop to welcome the four new additions who join the twenty-odd LaLiga Santander Ambassadors already representing LaLiga around the world: Fernando Sanz, GaizkaMendieta, Fernando Morientes, CarlesPuyol, Ismael Urzaiz, David Albelda, Fernando Redondo, César Sánchez, FrédéricKanouté, MilinkoPantic, Diego Forlán, Marcos Senna, Luis García, Carlos Valderrama, Julio Baptista, Samuel Eto’o, Xabi Prieto and Robert Pirès.

The Ambassadors all enjoyed the event dressed by EmidioTucci, the El Corte Ingles fashion brand which will suit them throughout the 2019/2020 season. In the case of female Ambassadors AinztaneEncinas, AnaïrLomba and Vero Boquete – the latter of which could not attend the event – their official outfit will be Woman Fiesta and Casual Lloyd’s. Other Ambassadors who could not attend the event and who will wear EmidioTucci throughout the season include Christian Karembeu, Patrick Kluivert and Steve McManaman.

Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga; Oscar Mayo, LaLiga’s director of marketing and international development; and Fernando Sanz, LaLiga’s director of institutional relations and the Ambassadors and Legends project,gave a warm welcome to the new members of LaLiga Santander Ambassadors and to the sponsors representing our brand and transmitting the values of the competition across the globe.

Guti, Hierro, Denilson and Lombi, along with the rest of the Ambassadors, will work shoulder to shoulder with LaLiga to further its internationalisation, promote and uphold its values in every corner of the globe, share their experiences as LaLiga players, and contribute their knowledge and experience in other strategic markets for the organisation, as well as adding incalculable value to the LaLiga brand.