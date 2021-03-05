From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has described Governor Simon Lalong as a shining example in the area of peace building, harmony, tolerance and infrastructural development.

The NIPR President and Chairman of Council, Mallam. Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo disclosed this on Friday during the NIPR national workshop on “Lobbying and social change” held in Calabar, Cross River State.

In a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affair to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the Governor was represented by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang.

Sirajo said Governor Lalong was carefully chosen for the award because of the qualities that have embraced every segment of the society for development.

He said Lalong is a marketable product who has utilized public relations tools of persuasion, dialogue and lobby to bring people of various interests to the table that today have assisted Plateau State to regain its position as the Home of Peace and Tourism as well as a preferred destination for Nigerians and foreigners.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, Hon. Dan Manjang said Governor Lalong has been a man of peace and a quiet achiever that has addressed development needs based on equity, justice and fairness.

Governor Lalong said “My experience as the Governor of Plateau State gives me confidence that lobbying can greatly assist in calming frayed nerves and reducing tension in the society.

“When I came on board, there was so much violence, mistrust and lack of confidence among various groups in Plateau State. Rather than impose peace using force, I decided to engage stakeholders in fostering dialogue through lobbying.

“Practically, I lobbied them to see the reason to agree to sit together and talk event when many of them had sworn that they would never sit with each other based on ethnic and religious differences.

“With consistent lobby and persuasion, they eventually agreed to sit and dialogue. This was a very slow and tortuous process, but eventually we succeeded in having them understand that peace lies with them and not with law enforcement agencies.”

He advocated for the institutionalization of lobbying as a standard practice in Nigeria backed by law.