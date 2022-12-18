By Lukman Olabiyi

The Director General of All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and other prominent Nigerians have been penciled brainstorm on ways to secure victory for their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Lagos, the National Director General of the All Progressives Congress Professional Council, Seyi Bamigbade said the National engagement is to drum support for the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

According to him, the event being planned by APC Professionals Council will take place on January, 25, 2023 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos Nigeria, noting that it coincides with the national conference of APC Professionals Council.

Bamigbade explained that the national engagement is carefully tailored to bring critical stakeholders together to engage communities of young Nigerians and professionals to support Tinubu’s presidential bid along with his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He said,’’ The engagement will have in attendance the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode as the lead paper presenter and the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council Director General. His Excellency, Simon Lalong as Guest Speaker.

‘’ Other prominent Nigerians who are critical stakeholders have been invited from within and outside the country to take part in the national engagement including, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Presidential Campaign Council Patron.’’