Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Governor Simon Lalong and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of running a dictatorial government in Plateau State.

The State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. John Akans disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference in Jos. He described the appointment of APC chairmanship candidates as caretaker committee chairmen for Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom LGA as not only illegal but an attempt to plunge the state into crisis.

Hon. Akans said Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) suspended the October 10, 2018 Local Government Elections in the four local governments based on insecurity but Lalong later appointed APC candidates to occupy the same positions to the detriment of the oppositions.

“The party was shocked on October 9, 2019 with unbelievable and maladjusted news of Governor Lalong’s decision to swear-in APC flag-bearers as the caretaker’s chairmen for Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom LGAs.

“This action is not only illegal, but undemocratic, unconstitutional and a full-blown dictatorship unexpected of a lawyer who claims to be a democrat, who we believe his action is gearing towards disenfranchising the people.

“If this act is not condemned and rejected by all means of good will, it might be a security threat to our existence as a people, because it is clear that APC has substituted democracy with impunity and is forcefully asking the people to accept the undemocratic and illegal actions.”

Hon. Akans said with the level of appreciable peace as adjudged by the governor, coupled with the ongoing trade fair in Jos North, the party urged Lalong to reverse the appointment and direct PLASIEC to conduct election with immediate effect in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, the people of Jos comprising of the Berom, Afizere and Anaguta have urged Governor Simon Lalong to reverse the appointment of APC candidates as caretaker chairmen in four out of the 17 local government areas of the state.

In a separate press conference read by Hon. Theresa Azi Nyako in Jos frown at the appointment of Hon. Shehu Bala, a non indigene as Caretaker Chairman for Jos North and called on the governor to reverse his action and conduct election.

“We reject the imposition of caretaker chairmen for Jos North, Jos South, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom LGAs. We urged the natives of Plateau to monitor carefully the conduct of honourable members of Plateau State House of Assembly and hold them accountable in case of any attempt to annex our heritage; we are prepared to die for our people.”

In a reaction, Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said government was determined to provide a peaceful atmosphere in Plateau and vowed to conduct elections when security situation improves.

“With the security situation improving in those areas, and as a good measure in the interest of the people, government is working hard to ensure that elections are conducted in the affected local governments areas.”