Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over of Barr. Amos Azi as the Chairman/CEO of the Investments and Securities Tribunal.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the appointment of Barr. Azi is the right decision of putting a square peg in a square hole, considering the many years he has spent in the industry.

He urges him to use his vast knowledge and wealth of experience as a lawyer who has deep understanding of the capital market to promote stability of the market and guarantee the security of investors’ interests.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Finance Mrs. Zainab Ahmed for identifying Barr. Azi and trusting him with such great responsibility, and assures that the appointee will demonstrate the true Plateau spirit of patirotism, excellence, hardwork and integrity in discharging his duties.

He reassures the people of Plateau that he will continue to lobby for the appointment of credible sons and daughters of the State into Federal positions so as to support the next level agenda of President Buhari and the APC and also bring development to the State.