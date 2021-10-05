From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing relief materials to over 15,450 persons who were grossly affected by recent violent attacks that led to loss of lives and properties in Jebbu Miango, Zargam community in Bassa, Jos North and three other Local Government Areas of Plateau state.

He noted that the materials will go along way in addressing the excruciating pains the victims of the attacks are currently going through.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving relief materials donated by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Faroug to victims of violent attacks in some parts of Plateau State.

“We wish that these materials are giving to people who are alive, but some have already gone beyond. It always very unfortunate when we found out selves in crisis but our prayer is that we will all see the end of crises in Plateau.

“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing these materials because he directed that we should go to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) after mobilizing security to Plateau, he directed that relief materials should be send to the victims.

“I went to meet the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and we had a lengthy conversation and she mobilized these materials to the state.

“These materials will go along way to reduce the pains that our people are having, we will continue to do our best and may God continue to grant them relief in their mind so that they will have peace in their communities.

“In addition to what we have being asking is the opportunity to relocate these IDPs to their various abode. I remember the Vice President made a pledge of N10 billion when we had crises in Gashish. I will follow up through the Minister to the President because the N10 billion will go along way in rehabilitating and relocating the people back to their various places of abode.”

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Farouq handed over the relief materials to the Governor for the over 15,450 persons affected in the violent attacks said the gesture is to ameliorate the suffering of the people.