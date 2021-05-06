From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Immigration Service, Plateau State Command for their support and collaboration towards addressing security matters of the State.

Lalong disclosed this when the State Immigration Comptroller, K.N. Nandap led members of her management team on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Rayfield Jos.

Lalong said the Plateau State Command of the Immigration service for their active commitment in security operations that have assisted in returning peace to the State.

He assured the State Comptroller that his administration will continue to perform its role of supporting security agencies to succeed by assisting them with equipment and other logistics to carry out their functions.

The State Comptroller, K.N. Nandap told the Governor that the Immigration service personnel have enjoyed their tour of duty in Plateau State because of the support of the State Government under his leadership.

She said the service has continued to carry out its duties of securing Nigerian borders and tracking immigrants as well as carrying out other duties. She asked for the support of the government in other areas such as provision of more patrol vehicles and logistics and other equipment.