Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for seizing and destroying various drugs weighing over 16.697kg in Plateau state.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday at the public destruction of forfeited drugs exhibited by the NDLEA, Plateau State Command held at Nanfang Mountain, off When Road Due, in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

“I have been reliably informed that we are today destroying various drugs weighing over 16.697Kg which were seized by the NDLEA at various times in the State. They have equally succeeded in apprehending dangerous drug peddlers and their collaborators, some of whom have been tried and convicted and others still undergoing prosecution.

“Today, many of the security challenges that we are confronted with such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, cultism, rape and other associated problems such as road accidents are associated with the illicit drug business.

“I wish to again warn all miscreants and criminal elements that under my watch, Plateau State will remain a no-go-area for them as we shall not rest until we defeat them. We shall use all the resources and instruments available to us to deal decisively with anyone found threatening the peace of our people whether under the influence of drugs or otherwise.”

Lalong noted that the fight against illicit drugs and illicit substances is not entirely the responsibility of NDLEA alone but challenged stakeholders in the state to participate actively in the fight against the menace to save the present and future generations from destruction.

“I am worried that despite all efforts, these drugs continuously find their way onto our streets, homes and society at large. This calls for more vigilance and proactive engagement of religious, community and traditional rulers in curbing this ugly trend.

“Like I have always maintained, traditional, religious and community leaders have a very crucial role to play in ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of our State. I therefore expect them to rise to the occasion by exposing criminal elements within their communities to assist the government maintain peace.

“I have directed the Commissioners of Secondary and Higher Education to ensure that they encourage and sustain sensitization and education of students against drug abuse and associated crimes. We need to work ahead by adopting preventive measures that will keep our children away from the damaging impact of drugs.”