Gyang Bere Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has appointed Prof Danladi Abok Atu and Noel Donjur as Scretary to Government of Plateau State and Chief of Staff respectively.

Lalong in a press statement on Thursday signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the appointments were with immediate effect.

“Prof. Atu until now was the Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja.

“Similarly, the governor has appointed Noel K. Donjur as his Chief of Staff. Until his appointment, Mr. Donjur was a former Commisioner for Works and current Member of the Plateau State Economic Council.”

