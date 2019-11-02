Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has approved the sum of N33.9 million for the renovation of the State’s Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Jos, Plateau State.

Commissioner for Information and Communication Dan Manjang disclosed this on Friday after the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by the Governor at Government House Rayfield, Jos.

“During the State Executive Council meeting, far reaching resolutions in critical sectors for the development of the state were taken including the the approval of N33.9 million for the renovation of NUJ State Secretariat,” Manjang said.

“The approval of funds will enhance the operation of Journalists’ and officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the state among several other approvals.”

He stressed that council approved some bills for onward submission to the Plateau State House of Assembly and the draft White Paper on the land dispute in Naraguta community of Jos North Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Justice Chris Ahmadu and that of Lands and Survey Yakubu Dati shed light on the bills for administration of land in the state and establishment of Plateau State Goegraphic and Information Management System.

The Commissioner for Finance, Regina Seomlat added that funds approved for the establishment of the Basic Scientific Centre will cover the cost for the establishment of a science centre for secondary schools in the state.

She confirmed that the council also approved funds for the purchase of vehicles for lawmakers during the meeting.