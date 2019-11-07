Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has assured the 2019 Batch `C’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state of their security and well-being.

Lalong, represented by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Victor Lapang, gave the assurance on Thursday in Mangu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members.

He said that the security and well-being of the corps members was important to the state government.

The governor said that government was working in synergy with security agencies in the state to ensure that the corps members were kept safe.

Lalong promised that government would continually ensure that the corps members had an enabling environment to maximise their potential, in keeping with the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

The governor said that the state government would provide the corps the needed support that would improve the scheme’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

He urged the corps members to live peacefully with their fellow compatriots despite varying cultural and social-ethnic backgrounds.

Lalong said the peaceful coexistence would promote the integrity of the nation as one united and indivisible entity.

The governor enjoined them to take the call to serve their fatherland with utmost seriousness and dedicate themselves to achieving the scheme’s goal of unity and development.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Ms. Caroline Embu, called on the corps members to ensure that they participated in all camp activities to prepare them for the service year.

Embu urged them to key into the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme during their service year, as it would make them self-reliant after the service.

She also enjoined them to participate in healthy competitions while on camp, as it would imbibe in them the spirit of sportsmanship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2115 corps members, comprising 1179 female and 1036 male, were registered at the close of registration on Wednesday.(NAN)