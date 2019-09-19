Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to identify and deal decisively with persons who engaged in crises mongering in the state.

He noted that government will no longer tolerate those who make inciting statements that steer people to violence in Plateau.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday during the occasion of Plateau Unity and Peace discourse to mark the 2019 International Peace day titled: “Climate Action for Peace: Promoting Healing, forgiveness and Reconciliation” organised by Plateau Peace Building Agency, held in Jos, Plateau State.

“Let me use this opportunity to again warn those who remain bent on causing Insecurity and violence to desist as our determination to ensure that the peace attained is consolidated cannot be shaken.

“I have directed the security agencies to deal decisively with any persons or group found to be engaged in crisis mongering and incitement or propagation of fake news or hate speech that can steer people to violence,” he disclosed.

Lalong who was represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof Danladi Atu said his administration is striving to bequeath an integrated Plateau where every ethnic nationality would have a sense of belonging.

He noted that his administration inherited a disinterested Plateau where the people cried in agony and despair.

“It is common knowledge that our state has in the recent past experienced different episodes of violent conflicts that left us counting our losses. We are mired by anxiety as we watched our once peaceful state witness a wave of violence from our cities to rural areas.

He noted that it was as a result of past violence that his administration establishment Plateau Peace Building Agency to promote the culture of peace and to ensure harmonious coexistence between the diverse ethno-religious groups in the state.

“In spite of the agony of the past, we can open up a whole new chapter based on our determination to reverse the legacies of violence. But this we can only achieve when we allow our hearts to heal, forgive and reconcile with one another.”

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengman said the agency is changing the negative perception about Plateau and assured that peace has finally been restored in the state.

He noted that the agency has focused on reconciliation, forgiveness and embracing each other for a peaceful Plateau.