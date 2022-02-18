From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has praised Federal Government for its support to the Plateau State University Bokkos (PLASU) through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund TEDFUND.

He noted that the intervention has made the University one of the fastest growing in the country.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Friday during the inauguration of the new Senate Building and Faculty of Health Science complex executed by the Tetfund.

Lalong said the inauguration of the new facilities reinforces the existing strong partnership between TETFUND and Plateau State Government in the development of tertiary education in the State.

He said the projects which are within the 2019 High Impact Intervention initiative where PLASU was selected as a beneficiary for the North Central Zone, will go a long way in boosting teaching and learning at the University.

He said “although many tertiary institutions across the country lobbied very hard to be considered for the projects, PLASU was very fortunate to be given this privilege owing to our good relationship with the ES TETFund who is a son of Plateau; the Hon. Minister of Education who is a friend of Plateau and my personal friend; as well as President Muhammadu Buhari who has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Plateau has a special place in his heart”.

He said what this gesture has shown that for education in Nigeria particularly at the tertiary level to be taken to a desirable level, the three tiers of Government must collaborate and work together.

” As a Government, we shall continue to play our part by funding education to develop manpower and infrastructure that will ensure a good learning environment.”

He also spoke about the ongoing strike assuring that his administration is doing everything possible to fulfill its obligations to the staff.

“We are aware of the ongoing strike by some Unions in the University for reasons bordering on earned allowances for which government has already approved the sum of N100 million as part payment. Let me assure the University Council, Management, Unions, and students that we are sparing no effort to ensure that the issues are resolved so that academic activities are restored without further delay” he said.

He also intimated the TETFund Executive Secretary that the Government has since commenced the construction of a Teaching Hospital for the University cited at one of our Legacy projects in Shendam. Very soon, work will be completed at the facility to provide a training ground for students that will be admitted to the new Faculty of Health Sciences.

While inaugurating the projects, Executive Secretary Tetfund, Prof. Elias Bogoro said the interventions were carried out in line with the determination of the Federal Government to improve tertiary education in the country particularly in State Universities.

He disclosed that although PLASU was considered for the projects on merit, the personal enthusiasm and intervention of Governor Simon Lalong at the highest level ensured that all necessary approvals and funding were given for the execution of the projects.

Bogoro also maintained that attention will also be given to manpower training and acquisition of modern scientific and research equipment for the new Faculty of Health Sciences which will go a long way in producing high quality manpower for the nation’s health system.

Vice Chancellor of the Plateau State University Prof. Yohanna Izam said the University has been taken to greater heights with the inauguration of the new infrastructure and the ongoing construction of others.

He thanked Governor Lalong for his commitment to making sure that PLASU takes a leading position in the country’s University system having revived it from a state of comatose on assuming office in 2015.

Izam also paid special tribute to Prof. Bogoro for his favourite disposition to the Plateau State University which he said has put his name in gold as far as the history of the Institution is concerned.