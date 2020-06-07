Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged Nigerians to eschewed political differences and work collectively in overcoming poverty, insecurity, religious fanatism, ethnic bigotry, political rascality and corruption which are the major threats to the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

Lalong disclosed this during a church service to commemorate five years in office and 2020 democracy day held at Government House Chapel, Jos, Plateau State.

“We have to work together in overcoming poverty, insecurity, religious fanatism, ethnic bigotry, lawlessness, political rascality and corruption which are major threats to our democracy and national cohesion. Those of us in one position of authority or the other must serve with the fear of God and accountability to the people we serve

“I wish to appeal to all citizens of Plateau State to put the interest of the peace and stability of our land above personal, religious and political sentiments. We have to build a society that promotes freedom, justice, tolerance and reconciliation.

“As we reflect on the forthcoming June 12 Democracy Day, we all have to bear in mind that we have a role to play in not only sustaining the democratic culture, but also standing up for good governance and politics that seeks to serve rather than be served.”

Lalong noted that only when democracy translates into better living standards for the people and promotes human dignity that the country shall claim to have achieved progress.

The Governor called on citizens to continue to seek the face of God for intervention as the country country continue the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

“As we mark this occasion in the fight against COVID-19, we have to continue to seek the face of God for his intervention in this period of emergency. At the same time, we have to take all precaution and abide to guidelines that are meant to protect us from the deadly virus.”

He appreciated Plateau citizens for supporting their administration and vowed that they are determined to do their best in providing purposeful leadership that inspires confidence; supports peaceful coexistence; delivers basic services and infrastructure to Plateau peope.

Lalong said Plateau is gradually regaining its status as “home of peace” after the protracted violent that perished several lives and destroyed properties.

“From the ashes of crises that almost turned our State to a place of pain and sorrow, we have been gradually regaining our God-given Status as a Home of Peace and Tourism, and a preferred destination for investment even for those who had reasons to run away in the past.

“This would not have been possible without the prayers we have offered to God for the restoration of the glory of our State and healing our land. God’s abundant Grace is no doubt visible in Plateau State and we testify to His glory.”