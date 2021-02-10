From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has decried lack of adequate funding of Kaduna State Polytechnic which has produced notable Nigerians serving in different capacity across the globe.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday when the National Executives of the Kaduna State Polytechnic Alumni Association paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Jos.

He said the school which is one of the reputable Polytechnics in Nigeria and Africa was conceived by the then leaders of the Northern Region as a hub for producing technical manpower for the region and Nigeria at large.

He said over the years, the Institution has produced great persons who have distinguished themselves in various careers including technical areas across the world.

The Governor said the school has unfortunately suffered the lack of adequate funding and physical development commensurate with student population which has grown geometrically over the years.

Lalong noted that although the only way to immortalise the Founding Fathers of Northern Nigeria is through the revival of the legacy projects they left behind to serve the needs of citizens such as the Kaduna Polytechnic.

National President of the KADPOLY Alumni Association Abbas said the famous citadel of learning, with over two million members at home and in the diaspora, has produced eminent Nigerians in all spheres of human endeavor, but is now facing alot of challenges.

He said the Alumni Association is embarking on nation wide visits to critical players in order to canvas support towards reviving the dwindling fortunes of the Institution.

The alumni President told Governor Simon Lalong that though the school is owned by the Federal Government, most of its students come from the Northern States and as such, the Northern Governors Forum should take interest in its development and further growth.

He said it was to sustain the dream of its founding fathers that that the Alumni decided to table the challenges of the Institution before the Northern Governors Forum ahead its meeting this month for inyenebentorm.