Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are bribing people to come and lobby him for political appointments to stop because he has generated the list of his Special Advisers and Commissioners.

He said nobody should come to his house to lobby for political appointment for any individual.

Lalong disclosed this on Monday during the swear-in ceremony of Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu and his Chief of Staff, Neol Kuryil Dongjur held at the new Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“You don’t have to lobby for commissioner, I have finish whatever I want to do. I have gone round Plateau State in the last five years, i don’t need anybody to tell me where I went for campaign, nobody can tell me who is go and who is not good.

“Now that we are in the last lab of the administration, I will be the one to tell you who is good. Just take your time and work with those that I will appoint, if they are not good, I will change them but for now, please help yourself, don’t come to my house to lobby, I have finish generating the list of my cabinet”

Lalong said as soon as the Speaker of the House of Assembly is back from his seminar, he will send the list of the commissioners for screening to enable him constitute his cabinet to deliver dividends of democracy to Plateau people.

He caution the news SGS and the Chief of Staff against self aggrandizement and self-enrichment to the detriment of Plateau people.

“We will not tolerate anybody who undermines Government’s efforts or flagrantly disregards directives. Poor performance, dereliction of duty, non-chalance or outright sabotage are not acceptable and will not be appreciated nor tolerated.

“As the next cabinet is being constituted, you will be required to give proper direction, guidance and motivation to all ministries and agencies of government for effective performance without undue rancour and distractions.”