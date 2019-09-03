Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are lobbying him for political appointments to desist from the act as he already has the list of his Special Advisers and Commissioners..

Lalong, stated this, yesterday, during the swearing in ceremony of the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu and his Chief of Staff, Neol Kuryil Dongjur held at the new Government House Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

“You don’t have to lobby for a commissioner, I have finished whatever I want to do. I have gone round Plateau State in the last five years, i don’t need anybody to tell me where I went for campaign, nobody can tell me who is good and who is not good,” said Lalong.

“Now that we are in the last lab of the administration, I will be the one to tell you who is good. Just take your time and work with those that I will appoint, if they are not good, I will change them but for now, please help yourself, don’t come to my house to lobby, I have finished generating the list of my cabinet,” he added.

Lalong said as soon as the Speaker of the House of Assembly return from his seminar, he will send the list of commissioner-nomiees to the state House of Assembly to enable him constitute his cabinet.