From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has rejoiced with Ambassador Yahaya Kwande on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

Governor Lalong in a state-issued in Jos described Kwande as a seasoned Administrator, Politician, Diplomat and philanthropist who has rendered selfless service to Nigeria, Plateau State and humanity at large.

He described him as an accomplished personality who has made a huge impact in the lives of the people at various times when he occupied various offices in the country.

The governor said Ambassador Kwande has mentored many in public service, politics and humanitarian activities through his record of performance over the years where he has freely offered counsel, support and goodwill to those in power and others.

According to Governor Lalong, Ambassador Yahaya is one of the few elders that have demonstrated sufficient interest in the peace, progress and prosperity of Plateau State and Nigeria over the years, hence his willingness to advise and share his wealth of experience with the Government on key issues.

While wishing him many more years of God’s love, good health and prosperity, Governor Lalong urges him to continue to do his best to serve the state and the nation, especially during difficult times when the wisdom and knowledge of elders come into play.