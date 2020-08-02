Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong described Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as a man of God who has demonstrated passion for unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He rejoiced with Archbishop Kaigama on his 62nd birthday and said the Archbishop has worked tirelessly for the peace currently enjoy in Plateau and parts of Northern States.

Lalong, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham described Archbishop Kaigama as a man of God whose passion for peaceful co-existence and justice is legendary.

He recalled how the Archbishop worked tirelessly while in Jos to bring people together and encourage them to dialogue, forgive and reconcile with one another irrespective of their differences.

“We cannot thank His Grace, Archbishop Kaigama enough for the role he played in ensuring that peace returned to Plateau State. He demonstrated the true essence of the love of God by embracing people from different religious, ethnic and social backgrounds and motivating them to love one another at all times”, Lalong said.

While wishing him God’s divine protection and peace, Governor Lalong reminded Archbishop Kaigama that Plateau State will continue to remain his home as the people have enormous respect for him because of the love, generosity and goodwill he showed them in his many years of preaching the gospel in the State.

He assured him of his personal prayers and that of the people of Plateau State as he continues to carry out his duties as the Archbishop of Abuja.