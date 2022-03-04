From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has celebrated the appointment of the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Architect Sunny Echono as the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong in a press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham described the appointment of Architect Echono as well deserved considering his performance as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, where he provided the administrative expertise to actualise the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari in reviving education in the country.

Lalong said during his tenure as Permanent Secretary, a lot was achieved by the Ministry under the leadership of the Hon. Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu because of his ability to mobilise, motivate and give the right direction to the agencies and staff on implementing policies and programmes of the administration in education.

He recalled that more tertiary institutions were created throughout the country both in public and private sectors while early and secondary education also recieved a boost because of the efforts of the Architect Echono who as Permanent Secretary, ensured that all policies and directives of Government were carried out without delay.

He said Plateau State was a beneficiary of the progress in the education sector with the approval for Federal Polytechnic Ny’ak, Shendam; Karl Kumm University Vom; ANAN University Kwall; Nigerian Law School Jos Campus; and Federal University of Education whose Bill was recently signed by the President.

Lalong expressed optimism that Architect Sunny Echono will build upon the achievements of the outgoing Executive Secretary, Prof. Bogoro to take TETfund to higher levels.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong has expressed deep appreciation to the outgoing TETfund Executive Secretary Prof. Elias Bogoro, describing him as an achiever who was honest, fair, and committed to developing higher education in Nigeria.

Lalong while congratulating him for a successful tenure said Bogoro proved his worth by coming up with novel initiatives that challenged the academia in Nigeria and stimulated innovation, creativity and resourcefulness.

He acknowledged the passion with which Prof. Bogoro assisted all tertiary institutions in Plateau State by ensuring that the infrastructure was upgraded, including the Plateau State University Bokkos where a new Senate Building and Faculty of Health Sciences were commissioned recently.