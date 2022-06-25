From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Lalong in a press statement in Jos said Gbajabiamila is a unique politician whose passion for the weak and vulnerable continues to drive him towards advocating for the implementation of projects and programmes that tackle poverty, inequality, unemployment and other areas.

He said the Speaker has provided purposeful leadership to the 9th Assembly, making it one of the most vibrant, proactive and committed to tackling critical issues that have remained unresolved in the polity for many years.

Lalong particularly appreciated the Speaker for his fairness and all-inclusive leadership style that has engendered harmony and cooperation within the House of Representatives thereby enabling the business of law making to go on without drawbacks that are motivated by party differences and other interests.

He thanked the Speaker for his support to Plateau State and working closely with the legislators from Plateau particularly the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase with whom they have steered the affairs of the Green Chambers with enermous success.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings and good health, Lalong urged him to continue to work for the good of the people which has been his hallmark over the years.