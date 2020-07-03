Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor, Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19 after the test that was conducted for members of the State EXCO.

In press statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Mangjang said Governor Lalong had directed all Cabinet members to undergo COVID-19 test after the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry Abbe tested positive.

“The outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

“Accordingly, health officials have commenced treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in the State capital Jos, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.”

The statement said the Chief of Staff, who is in high spirits urges prayers from members of the public and also encouraged people to submit to COVID-19 testing which is very important in unveiling cases and leading to treatment.

He said other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday 2nd July, 2020 and are awaiting the results.

Governor Lalong in the meantime continues to admonish citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to curtail the virus.