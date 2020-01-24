Servicemen, who are to benefit from the Plateau State government’s gesture of building layouts for retiring and retired men of the force, have commended the government for the decision.

One of the servicemen, Mr. Joshua Dambaki, noted that the gesture would go a long way in alleviating the hardships of the patriots who served their fatherland selflessly.

Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State, had recently approved layouts for serving and retiring officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Mr Yakubu Dati, has said.

Dati disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3rd Armoured Division, Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, last Sunday. He also said that the self-paying layouts which came with Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) were created to assist the growing number of retiring officers and men who had chosen Plateau as their home.

The commissioner, who was accompanied on the visit by Naanman Gamde, Permanent Secretary, and Solomon Hoomlong, Lands Director of lands, of the ministry, enjoined officers and men of the army to key into the several layouts approved by the governor. He said that the layouts were already authenticated by the accompanying C-of-Os.

Responding, Gen. Angbazo commended the government and the people of the state for being good hosts to the Division.