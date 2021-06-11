From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commissioned some completed projects initiated by his adminstration to mark his six years in office.

The governor who commissioned the projects on Friday in Jos, also layed foundation for new ones and inspected ongoing ones.

Speaking briefly at different projects sites, the governor expressed his administration’s commitment to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the people

He said he would continue to initiate

projects that would have direct bearing in lives of the people.

Lalong also promised to intensify efforts and initiate policies and programmes that would entrench lasting peace in the state.

He called on the people to support and cooperate with him in his bid to ensure the progress of the state.

Some of the projects commissioned include roads, water treatment plants, among others.

The commissioned and inspected projects are all located in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state.