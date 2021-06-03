From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has expressed outrage over the killing of a Senior Special Assistant to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security AIG Christopher Dega (retd.) by unidentified armed men.

Lalong while reacting to the incident in a press statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham described it as unfortunate and totally appalling.

He said the murder of the retired senior police officer who was reportedly shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in Bukuru is condemnable and will not go unpunished.

Lalong said the incident though isolated, is another handiwork of crises merchants who want to rupture the substantial peace of Plateau State and create fear in the minds of the people.

He said “my heart goes out to the family of the deceased and to the Government and people of Benue State over this sad development. I have been in touch with the police and other security agencies in the State with a clear directive to swiftly arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice”.

Lalong said the confirmation of arrest of some suspects by the Plateau State Police Command is an encouraging step, but more investigation must be carried out to get to the root of the matter by unraveling those behind this dastardly act, their motives and prevent future occurrence.

Lalong again appealed to the citizens of Plateau State to do more in being security conscious, gathering and passing relevant information to the security agencies as well as using the informal security architecture for necessary action in crime prevention and immediate response.

Governor Lalong sends his heartfelt condolences to his colleague Governor Samuel Ortom over the sad loss.