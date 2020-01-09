Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has condemned in strong terms the killing of innocent persons following an attack by gunmen at Kulben village in Kombun district of Mangu Local Government Area of the State.

Lalong, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, described the attack as another attempt to end the peace that has gradually returned to the State.

Lalong commiserated with the victims and the families of those killed and warned that his administration will not sit down and watch any group or individuals cause chaos in the State and return it to its dark days of insecurity.

“We have toiled to ensure that peace returns to Plateau State and we will not allow anyone to make nonsense our efforts. We are determined to deal decisively and firmly with anybody found culpable in attacking or inciting people to carry out attacks against one another,” the statement read.

He commended security agencies for arresting 7 suspects connected to the killings and restoring normalcy to the area.

Lalong assured that thorough investigations will be carried out to get to the bottom of the matter, promising that anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor, however, called for calm and advised against reprisals, saying the government was dealing with the situation.

He confirmed that those injured in the attack have been taken to the General Hospital at Mangu and are responding to treatment.