Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Bako Lalong has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of 20 villagers in Kwaddi Village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He also condemned the killing of 50 persons in Rabbah and Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State by armed bandits.

Lalong, in a statement by his Press and Public Affairs Deputy Director, Solomon John Gujor, condemned the attacks.

He admonished Nigerians to respect the sanctity of life and treat it with dignity that is prescribed by all religions.

He lamented that the attacks were becoming too frequent and called on all people of goodwill to join forces to defeat the evil agenda of the perpetrators.