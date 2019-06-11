Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Bako Lalong has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of 20 villagers in Kwaddi village at Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and 50 persons in Rabbah and Isa local government area of Sokoto State by armed bandits.

Lalong, in a press Statement signed by his Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon John Gujor, condemned the attacks and admonished Nigerians to respect the sanctity of life and treat it with dignity that is prescribed by all religions.

“Plateau State governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara and Sokoto states over the gruesome murder of 20 villagers in Kwaddi village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and 50 people in Rabah and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State by armed bandits.”

He stressed that the attacks were becoming too frequent and called on all people of goodwill to join forces to defeat the evil agenda of the perpetrators.

Lalong noted that no development could be achieved in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, and urged the people to be their “brothers’ keeper.”

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives, adding that the renewed fight against all forms of insecurity would soon return the region to its old peaceful disposition.